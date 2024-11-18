Bedford music charity records at famous Abbey Road Studios to bring disability into the mainstream

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Music24, a leading community music charity transforming lives throughout Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire, has recorded a three track EP at Abbey Road Studios in a bid to raise awareness of the ‘ability in disability’.

The charity, which has supported socially isolated and vulnerable adults for the last 10 years, made dreams come true when it embarked on a project to write and record an original song at the iconic studio in North London.

Representatives supported by the charity’s Learning Disabilities, Dementia and Mental Health groups, joined staff and volunteers, partners, carers and parents, to bring the idea to reality.

Their song, Sing Together, was developed with the charity’s service users in mind and depicts the experience participants enjoy within live music sessions.

Bedford's Julie Robins and fellow Music24 service user, Geoff, at Abbey Road Studios

The song’s message promotes connection and feelings of acceptance and belonging. The project illustrates that inclusivity and equality are essential to everyone, no matter what difficulties they may face in day-to-day life.

Bedford resident, Julie Robins, attends Music24’s Mind Our Music sessions in Bedford every Friday with her friend and fellow service user, Geoff.

“I felt very lucky to sing on the recording project with Music24 and to do this with my best mate Geoff was great; it made me feel very happy,” explained Julie.

“We did four rehearsals where we met lots of different people, all with different challenges. The song we were singing was ‘Sing Together’. We worked hard and it wasn’t easy as we were split into groups singing different notes, but, in no time, we got it."

“When the big day came, I will never forget it pulling up outside Abbey Road Studios in our coach, there were so many people outside taking photos.”

Giving a little insight into what it was like inside the studios, Julie said: “I looked at Geoff and said - who would have thought four years ago, during Covid, that we would now be sitting in the Abbey Road Studios with our own seats and our own set of headphones, which I loved.”

“At the end when they played the final take of Sing Together back to us, I felt that I had achieved something special that I could only have dreamed of, I was proud and quite emotional – everybody had worked so hard to pull this off. It was a day that I will never forget which I can now pull to the front of my mind and, when I am having a low day, I look at my photos and think, I’m OK, this is what I can do, and with all the Music24 team I know I feel loved and supported.”

“I am lucky we have a weekly Music24 group on every Friday in Bedford. I have made many friends and we all think it puts us in a good frame of mind for the weekend.”

Celebrating the charity’s 10th anniversary earlier this year, Music24 CEO and co-founder, Teela Hughes-Davis said: “I knew that reaching our 10th anniversary was a huge achievement for our team who go above and beyond to bring music and happiness to people’s lives every day. Creating and recording this song was a way in which we could celebrate what we do and why we do it. Witnessing the love and connection felt in the Studio on the day we went to Abbey Road, was a life-affirming moment. Sing Together is everything that Music24 stands for and we can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

The process from paper to Studio started in 2023, when service users were asked to contribute their ideas for lyrics. Teela Hughes-Davis wrote these into the song and composed the music alongside music therapist and co-founder, Graeme Davis.

“We started some gentle rehearsing early in 2024,” Graeme explained, “and by May, our group of 60 singers were ready for the big day. Just walking into Abbey Road Studios was the best feeling for everyone, but to spend an afternoon there, recording our song in a place where so many well-known artists have been before, was not only a special moment for us all but a huge achievement too. We are so proud of everyone who took part; this is not only something they will all remember for the rest of their lives, but also marks everyone’s ability, no matter what their obstacles are.”

The three track EP also includes the Choir’s version of Three Little Birds originally by Bob Marley and the Wailers, which is a song of hope and a firm favourite in Music24 sessions. Performed by all 60 participants, it was also recorded at Abbey Road Studios on the same day as Sing Together.

“We could not release our EP at Christmas time without a track to celebrate the festive season,” Teela said, “the third track on the EP is A Winter Chant, a folky improvisation of Silent Night and was recorded at London Road Studios in Baldock in September. In the true spirit of Music24’s work, this track was made ‘in the moment’. It reflects how music is sometimes created in our sessions when community musicians, therapists and participants come together to improvise and make new music vocally and instrumentally, allowing it to become a vehicle for creative expression and connection that is 100% spontaneous.”

“We are so proud of all those involved in this project. Please, go out and tell everyone about it!.”

The EP can be purchased as a CD online via the charity’s website or is available to download from various streaming platforms including Amazon and iTunes. Details can be found on the charity’s social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, and on the website https://www.music24.org.uk/sing-together