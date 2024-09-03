Bedford man walks 550 miles across the UK in memory of girlfriend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Simon Brook has set off on a 550-mile walk to raise money in memory of his partner who died from breast cancer, aged just 44.

Simon started with the Southwest Coast Path, through Somerset and Dorset, and finishing at the Seaside Boarding house, a hotel on the coast which was one of his partner Philippa Suren’s favourite places to stay.

The recommended time to complete such a walk is 52 days, however Simon is hoping to complete it in just 21 days, walking nearly a marathon-distance of 20 miles every day for two to three weeks – all with a tent on his back and camping along the way.

The 45-year-old historic building conservationist, from Bedford, said:“It was two years since Pip passed on August 23, my birthday. Pip’s biggest fear and dying wish was not to be forgotten. I’m doing this walk to keep her memory alive and raise important funds for Macmillan to help support the thousands of people that go through this disease.

Simon Brook, 45, is doing a 550-mile walk, for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of girlfriend

"I’ve not done anything like this before. I know it will be tough at times and, when it is, I’ll draw on Pip’s experience and remember what she went through without a choice and how she did it with such strength.

“Pip loved being in nature. I miss her and what our future was to be, we were just starting to build our lives, going to buy a farm in France and considering a family. I miss all that could have been and everything about her. I want to achieve it for both of us and raise funds to support others by doing so.”

Ellen Lusardi, relationship fundraising manager, at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Simon is incredible, and we wish him luck in his epic challenge. I’d like to say a big thank you to Simon, we appreciate all his hard work and fundraising efforts – without supporters like him we wouldn’t be able to be there for people living with cancer and their families. I can only imagine how proud his family and friends must be of him and his commitment to remembering Pip.”

Macmillan Cancer Support is here to do whatever it takes to support people living with cancer, but they can’t do it without the help of fundraisers like Simon. The charity relies almost entirely on public donations to make a difference.

To support Simon to keep Pip’s memory alive and raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support to help more people living with cancer, readers can donate to Simon’s fundraising page.