Bedford Belly Busters unite to take part in 160-mile cycle challenge for a cause close to their hearts

Twenty Bedford cyclists, affectionately known as the Bedford Belly Busters, are gearing up for a significant challenge from November 15-17.

The group will cycle 160 miles from Bedford to Leeds to raise funds for MND charities, including the MND Association, and awareness of motor neurone disease (MND) in support of their fellow member, Simon Christian, who was recently diagnosed with the disease.

Simon, aged 52, who is a stalwart member of the group, received the diagnosis earlier this month. MND is a progressive disease which affects the nerves and muscles, and currently, there is no cure.

The group of over 60 cyclists, lifelong friends for many years, quickly united to put their passion for cycling to good use, rallying together to support Simon during this challenging time.

The team from the Bedford Belly Busters who will be raising money for MND charities.

The money raised will be used to support Simon, the MND Association, the biggest charity funder of MND research in the UK, Leeds Hospital Charity, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, the Gloucester Rugby Foundation, and the Bedfordshire Group of the MND Association Bedfordshire Group, which has provided tremendous support to Simon and his family.

Andrew Murphy, founder of the Bedford Belly Busters, said: “We wanted to show Simon how much we support him and his family.

“The group came up with the idea of cycling from Bedford to the 745 rugby game in Headingley - some 180 miles, with 2,500 metres of hills to climb. We’re doing this over two and a half days, in what will no doubt be the worst weather November can throw at us.

“The ethos of the club is that fellow riders go at the pace of the slowest, so we’re not expecting to complete the challenge in record time. It was only in May that Simon completed the iconic Ride100 cycling event with other club members, and now, sadly, the pleasure of cycling is no longer available to him.

“Together, we can make a difference for Simon and thousands of others affected by MND. Your support will bring us one step closer to a cure.”

Simon said: “I was overwhelmed by the support I’ve received from family, friends, and colleagues, which gives me and my family huge positivity as we face the challenges ahead.

“The MND Association has already been a great help in the early stages of my diagnosis. I joined the Bedford Belly Busters cycling group two years ago and have cycled most Saturday mornings, winter through summer. Along the way, I’ve established some great friendships, combining cycling with the consumption of Guinness and cooked breakfasts. It is an activity I will miss hugely!.”

MND affects around 5,000 people in the UK at any one time, and there is currently no cure. Every mile cycled and every donation made will support research into treatments and care for people with MND.

To support the Bedford Belly Buster challenge visit www.givewheel.com/fundraising/5268/simon-christian-bike-ride-challenge-in-aid-motor-neurone-disease-charities/.

For more information about MND and the MND Association please visit www.mndassociation.org