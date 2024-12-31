Autism Bedfordshire Receives £20,000 Grant from The National Lottery Community Fund – Awards for All

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Autism Bedfordshire is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded funding of £20,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund – Awards for All.

This funding will support the continuation of our LOAF (Loads of Autistic Fun) groups, which provide essential support to autistic children and their families across Bedfordshire.

The LOAF groups are designed to offer a safe and engaging environment where autistic children can participate in fun activities, develop social skills, and build friendships. These groups also provide much-needed respite and support for families, helping to create a stronger, more inclusive community.

CEO of Autism Bedfordshire, Emma Reade, expressed gratitude for the grant, stating, “We are incredibly grateful to The National Lottery Community Fund – Awards for All for their generous support. This funding will make a significant difference in the lives of autistic children and their families in Bedfordshire. Our LOAF groups are a vital resource, and this grant will enable us to continue providing these essential services and expand our reach to support even more families.”

The National Lottery Community Fund– Awards for All is dedicated to supporting projects that improve communities and the lives of people within them. Autism Bedfordshire is honoured to be a recipient of this funding and looks forward to the positive impact it will have on the local community.

For more information about Autism Bedfordshire and the LOAF groups, please visit https://www.autismbedfordshire.net/ or contact [email protected].

About Autism Bedfordshire: Autism Bedfordshire is a local charity dedicated to improving the lives of autistic people and their families. Through a range of services and support groups, Autism Bedfordshire aims to create a more inclusive and understanding community.