Bedford Poundland to close for good in August

Poundland in Midland Road will close for good in August.

The company today (July 18) confirmed that the Bedford store is among 25 across the country that will close in August as part of its restructuring and recovery plan.

The shop had opened in the former Tesco site in October 2023, following the closure of the town’s other two stores.

In total, 68 stores will close – with futher closures linked to lease expirations.

The new Poundland store in Midland Road

Staff at the store were informed in June, Poundland said.

The final day of trading for the Bedford store will be August 17.

Poundland’s retail director Darren MacDonald said: “It is of course, sincerely regrettable that our recovery plans include any store closures, but sadly that’s necessary if we’re to achieve our goal of securing the future of thousands of jobs and hundreds of stores.

“While our anticipated network of around 650-700 stores remains a sizeable one, we entirely understand how disappointing it will be for customers when one nearby, closes.

“Nevertheless, we look forward to continuing to welcome them to a nearby Poundland.

“It goes without saying that we will work closely with colleagues through a formal consultation process in stores scheduled to close, exploring any suitable alternative roles. That work is underway.”