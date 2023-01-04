Bedford man who created multivitamin business during the 'boredom of lockdown' gets boost from Theo Paphitis

The Bedford man who created a business during lockdown got a much-needed boost from former Dragons’ Den star Theo Paphitis.

Josh Jackson – owner of hakamount – tweeted Theo about his business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of only three weekly winners to get a retweet by Theo to his near half a million Twitter followers.

The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3,000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Josh Jackson

And as a result, Josh has already gained over 100 followers – but more importantly, extra orders for his Daily Driver multivitamin.

Josh said: “We're still very much a growing startup having only started the business a couple of years ago, so to get a shout-out and recognition from one of the best business minds in the UK means a lot.

"It is great to have support from Theo because it helps to raise our profile and Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do to his following.”

Theo Paphitis

Back in December 2021, Bedford Today revealed how Josh set up his business hakamount out of boredom during the lockdown

He said at the time: "I took up running out of complete boredom. It turns out that being bored didn't just get me to start running, it also got me to start a business."

Josh – then aged only 26 – did months of research, reading papers and studies and landed on 10 core vitamins which not only support your immune system, but also help energy levels and muscle performance.

He added: "It was a match made in heaven, as I could get all 10 vitamins into a multivitamin and exclude all of the artificial ingredients other companies use.”

hakamount's Daily Driver multivitamin

