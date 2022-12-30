Belfast-based software company ProAptivity has announced the acquisition of Bedford-based JI Software for a six-figure sum.

The company – in King's House, Ampthill Road – was established in 1990 and has experience in implementing, customising, as well as the bespoke development of CRM Software.

Aligned with ProAptivity – which helps organisations streamline business processes, reduce administration costs – JI Software focuses on CRM solutions for education, charity, social enterprise, and commercial organisations.

On its website, JI Software said: “This acquisition provides ProAptivity with complimentary skills to further develop its CRM transformation capabilities and further cements its commitment to the clients it serves.”