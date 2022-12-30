News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV

Bedford software company snapped up for six-figure amount

Belfast firm buys J I Software Limited

By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Dec 2022, 12:33pm

Belfast-based software company ProAptivity has announced the acquisition of Bedford-based JI Software for a six-figure sum.

The company – in King's House, Ampthill Road – was established in 1990 and has experience in implementing, customising, as well as the bespoke development of CRM Software.

Aligned with ProAptivity – which helps organisations streamline business processes, reduce administration costs – JI Software focuses on CRM solutions for education, charity, social enterprise, and commercial organisations.

JI Software is located at King's House, in Ampthill Road
Most Popular

On its website, JI Software said: “This acquisition provides ProAptivity with complimentary skills to further develop its CRM transformation capabilities and further cements its commitment to the clients it serves.”

In a post on Twitter, ProAptivity said it had also welcomed three new employees to the company.