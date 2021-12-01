Meet the Bedford man who created multivitamin business during the 'boredom of lockdown'

While the rest of us were baking banana bread during lockdown and putting on weight, one Bedford man decided he'd set up a business and put the rest of us to shame.

Out of boredom during the first lockdown in March 2020, like many of us Josh Jackson decided to take up running.

But that's when he came across the bright idea of setting up his own business selling multivitamins.

Josh Jackson

He said: "I took up running out of complete boredom. It turns out that being bored didn't just get me to start running, it also got me to start a business.

"I don't know how it happened, but by the end of March I found myself working for a bank remotely, building a business, and running mad."

The 26-year-old went on to say: "The reason for a multivitamin is that when I started running I wanted to improve quickly - having played sports all of my life and used supplements throughout, the first thing I did was Google which supplements would help with my training.

"However, the problem I ran into is that every supplement I found was packed with artificial ingredients or vitamins that lacked any real scientific proof that they actually worked."

Josh Jackson

So Josh set about researching 40 different vitamins, reading research papers, as well as studies and landed on 10 core vitamins that not only supported your immune system, but also helped energy levels and muscle performance.

He said: "It was a match made in heaven, as I could get all 10 vitamins into a multivitamin and exclude all of the artificial ingredients other companies use.

"With a multivitamin, I only need one supplement rather than five, so I can save money and take something a lot more convenient."

Josh's created his own brand - hakamount - and it's already getting to the stage where he may take outside investment.

hakamount's Daily Driver multivitamin

And don't worry - he has the correct certificates as well as the relevant safety testing and sells the multivitamins online

It took Josh about six month to set up the business which has already gained interest from Women's Health, Men's Health and Runner's World magazines.

He said: "I started thinking of the idea in March, and by September, I had 400 bottles of multivitamins turn up to my front door - daunting to say the least.

"In that time I had to completely figure out how to run a business as I've never done anything like this before. Everything from the legals, accounting, setting up a website, marketing.