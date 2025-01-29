'A huge blow': Work to build film and TV campus near Bedford is halted

An artist's impression of the campus. Credit: CorkeWallis and V1.

The future of a new film and TV campus near Bedford is now in question as construction work has stopped.

A plan to build the 'Home of Production' (HOP) at former quarry, Quest Pit, was approved in August 2023 – and predicted to create around 3,800 jobs and £242m per year for the local economy.

However, the developer Verb Create Holdings ltd is listed on Companies House as in "active proposal to strike off" – meaning it is in the process of closing down.

Verb Create Holdings ltd had paid consultant Katya Baker – working under her company Quartermaster – to secure funds and planning consent for the campus.

She told the BBC that she had achieved this – but that just a week after it was granted she was told to "stand down". Speaking to the BBC, she described the news as "a huge blow".

Meanwhile, the US firm, Cathexis, which owned the developer Verb Create Holdings ltd, told the BBC that it was in confidential discussions regarding development of the site.

Cathexis also owned the construction firm ISG, which collapsed last year, and Verb Create Holdings ltd was part of ISG.

Ms Baker told that BBC that "ultimately, the decision was called by the investor behind Verb and ISG" on matters "unrelated to the studio arena". She also cited industry strikes as something that would "not help".

Despite concerns for local wildlife, the site had been due to open this year – and would have included multiple sound stages, workshops and staff accommodation.

Meanwhile, Central Bedfordshire Council said it was aware the film studio was “no longer being processed by Home of Production".

Bedford Today has approached HOP for a comment.