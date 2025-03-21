What’s on: Events planned across Bedford for World Parkinson’s Day

A packed agenda of events will be held across Bedford on and around World Parkinson’s Day on Friday 11 April.

Hosted by Parkinson’s UK volunteers, colleagues, and local Parkinson’s health professionals, planned events include information stalls, poetry readings, a physical activity showcase, and awareness raising and entertainment at a Bedford Blues game. Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting 153,000 people in the UK. Each year, World Parkinson’s Day celebrates the global Parkinson’s community and shows support for people living with the condition.

On Monday 7 and Wednesday 9 April, Parkinson’s Nurses will host a stall at the Enhanced Service Centre, Kimbolton Road, Bedford, sharing information with attendees and health professionals on Parkinson’s, local support and activities, and Parkinson’s UK.

On Friday 11 April - World Parkinson’s Day – everyone is welcome at three different locations in the town where activities will be running from 11am to 3pm.

The Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire MS Therapy Centre, which provides therapies and exercise sessions for people living with Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s, and other neurological conditions, will host tea, cakes, games, and an information stand with Parkinson’s Nurses.

At the Harpur Centre, Bedford, an information stall will spotlight Poets with Parkinson’s readings from Bedford Support Group members Martin Pickard and Liz Houghton, and there will be other activities to entertain shoppers and raise awareness throughout the day.

A Parkinson’s physical activity showcase will be held at the Bedford Athletics Stadium. Bedford Support Group - named Community Group of the Year at the Bedford Borough Council Sports and Physical Activity Awards 2024 - will offer free taster sessions of some of the activities available locally for people living with Parkinson’s.

Attendees can try out a range of activities, including table tennis, boxercise, tai chi/qigong and boccia. There will also be table-top games and a Parkinson’s awareness stand.

On Saturday 12 April, the Bedford Blues vs Nottingham RFC 3pm fixture will highlight local Parkinson’s support and activities, with awareness videos, information stalls, and chance to meet local group volunteers and Parkinson’s UK colleagues throughout the ground. Around 300 members of Rock Choir from Bedford and beyond will perform at 2.15pm before the match and at half time.

Caroline Rassell, Chief Executive at Parkinson’s UK, is set to join events at the Bedford Blues game and said:

“I’m delighted to see this fantastic line up of events in Bedford for World Parkinson’s Day! By joining us this April, you’re part of an incredible community - raising awareness, funding vital research, and making sure people know about support available to them both locally and centrally through the charity.

“I’m always inspired by all the ways people get involved, and with everyone’s creativity, generosity and dedication, we can really be there for every Parkinson's journey."

To find out more about Parkinson’s and World Parkinson’s Day head to the Parkinson’s UK website: parkinsons.org.uk