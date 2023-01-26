Find out about the ghostly goings on at Chicksands Priory in a talk by a paranormal historian and author.

Damien O’Dell will be giving the talk to promote his new book Chicksands Priory - the Most Haunted House in England?

The book explores topics including Chicksands’ role in the sinking of the Bismarck and ghostly stories of monks and nuns.

Damien and his new book.

The talk will take place at 7pm on Thursday, February 9 at The Eagle Bookshop on St Peter’s Street – where you can also pick up a copy of the book.

Admission is free, but to avoid disappointment it would be best to notify The Eagle of your attendance, as numbers will be limited. You can contact the bookshop on 01234 269295 or by email to [email protected]