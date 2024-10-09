Have a frightfully fun time at Wrest Park this Hallowe'en half term
Visitors can collect a quest booklet and explore the English Heritage site on our brand-new adventure trail. Learn all about witches and collect potion ingredients from around the magnificent grounds on the path to becoming a magical apprentice. Ghosthunters can also listen to haunting tales of the ‘Ghost who cannot Wrest’ and then solve puzzles from around the estate to reveal the story of our resident spectre.
As night falls storytellers will take visitors on a light-hearted family-friendly walk through the shadows of the stately home’s magnificent grounds on our Spooky Woodland Walks. With well-told tales full of strange and spooky goings-on, this Hallowe’en walk is sure to get you into the spirit of the season.
Hallowe’en Half Term runs at Wrest Park, Wrest Park, Silsoe, Bedfordshire, MK45 4HR from Saturday, October 26 – Sunday, November 3 from 10am to 4pm. The activities are part of the general admission price, with members able to enter for free.
The Spooky Woodland Walks are running at 5.30pm, 6.30pm and 7.30pm on October 26, 27 and 31. Tickets need to be bought in advance.
For ticket prices and to book see the: English Heritage website.
