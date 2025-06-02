Fostering information event in Ampthill

Come and say hello at our fostering information event and learn all you need to know about becoming a foster carer across Bedfordshire.

Are you interested in fostering?

Become a foster carer in Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire by coming to our monthly fostering open day event between 10am-2pm where you can meet us and learn how you can become a foster carer.

Nexus Fostering is looking for more people to support children and young people and help create positive outcomes. We would love to hear from you if you are new to fostering or if you are looking at transferring fostering agencies. Everyone is welcome to come and say hello and begin your fostering journey.

Children of all ages are looking for foster families across Bedfordshire.

Wednesday, June 4

10am-2pm

7 Doolittle Mill, Froghall Rd, Ampthill, Bedfordshire, MK45 2ND

Can't make it? Phone 01462 431 774for an informal chat about fostering.