Bird Brothers scores sponsorship deal with Bedford Blues

Bird Brothers scores sponsorship deal with egg chasers Bedford Blues

Bedfordshire egg producer Bird Brothers has announced its official sponsorship of Bedford Blues Rugby Club for the 2025/26 season.

The sponsorship includes pitch-side boards, digital advertising at all home games and advertising in all match day programmes. The teams at Bedford Blues and Bird Brothers will also be cooking up some further fun along the way.

Based at Goldington Road, Bedford Blues were founded in 1886 and has remained central to the town ever since. The professional men’s team plays in the second tier of English rugby union; Champ Rugby.

Established in 1969, the British Lion accredited egg producer Bird Brothers is a family run business based in Swineshead, Bedfordshire. It supplies up to five million eggs a week to businesses nationwide.

Matthew Bird, Commercial Director at Bird Brothers, said: “It’s been said many a time that rugby players are egg chasers – and it’s no secret that eggs are an excellent source of the protein players need – so the opportunity to partner with the club and become an official sponsor this season felt like the perfect fit.

“As a business that has been operating locally for more than half a century, supporting important pillars of the community has always been important to us. A lot of our staff and customers are big rugby fans, and I’ve already been down to watch the Blues this season.

“Here’s hoping that as the Champ Rugby seasons kicks off, our sponsorship helps inspire the Blues to scramble the opposition.”

Bedford Blues hope to emulate their 2nd place finish from last season in the newly revamped Champ Rugby, but face tough opposition with new clubs such as Worcester Warriors joining the league.

Ben Howe, Commercial Manager at Bedford Blues, said: “Working with Bird Brothers feels like a natural partnership — two local businesses operating on a national scale with family centred values and strong roots in the community. We’re excited to start working with the whole team and welcome them to the Blues Family.”