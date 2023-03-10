Bedford Who Charity Con is on March 18

Daleks will be returning to Bedford for the Doctor Who convention

Bedford’s eighth charity Doctor Who convention – Bedford Who Charity Con 8 – is coming up on Saturday, March 18 and we have two free tickets to give away in our competition.

All you have to do to enter is to answer the following question:

Doctor Who began on television 60 years ago this autumn. Who played the original Doctor?

Email your answer to [email protected]

The first correct answer to be drawn out of the hat at noon on Wednesday, March 15 March will be the winner and you’ll be notified by email if you have won.

All the profits from Bedford Who Charity Con 8 will be going to two local charities: Bedford Foodbank, which are now providing emergency food to 2000 people a month, and FACES, which offers practical and emotional support to families under stress. Last year’s convention raised over £10,000.

A host of actors who played the Doctor’s friends and enemies will be coming for the day. They include Frazer Hines and Wendy Padbury, who played the Doctor’s companions Jamie and Zoe; David Gooderson (Davros, creator of the Daleks), Jennie Linden (Barbara in the film Dr Who and the Daleks), and Christopher Ryan, who starred as the leader of the Sontarans when David Tennant was the Doctor.

Bedford Who Charity Cons enjoy a national reputation among Doctor Who fans, who come to the event from all over the country and beyond. Former Doctor Colin Baker said Bedford’s convention is “the standout fan and guest event of the year”.

The day’s being sponsored by local companies Elstow Ceramic Tiles, Kimm and Miller, emc design, and Robson King. If you run and business and would like to sponsor the event too, please contact the organisers on the above email address. All business sponsorship goes direct to the charities.

For more information, please visit the convention’s website.