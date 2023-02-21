Doctor Who baddie Davros comes to Bedford as charity convention returns in March
Bedford’s eighth charity Doctor Who convention is coming up on Saturday, March 18
Famous faces from Doctor Who will be in Bedford as the town hosts its eights charity convention dedicated to the popular show.
A host of celebrity guests will be there, including Neve McIntosh, who starred as Madame Vastra alongside Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi as the Doctor.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Frazer Hines and Wendy Padbury, who played the Doctor’s companions Jamie and Zoe in the 1960s, are coming too.
So is David Gooderson, who played Davros, the creator of the Daleks. The Daleks themselves have promised to put in a mass appearance, as have the Cybermen!
All the profits will be donated to Bedford Foodbank – which is currently feeding 1,900 people a month – and FACES, who support local families with particular needs. Last year’s event raised over £10,000.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bedford's Doctor Who conventions have established a national reputation for being fun, friendly and informal events; if you come, you’ll be assured of a very warm welcome.
Watch the video in this article to see highlights of last year’s event
Much of the money raised by the conventions comes from business sponsorship; this year, the convention is being sponsored by Elstow Ceramic Tiles, emc design, Kimm and Miller, and Robson King. If your business would like to sponsor the event too, please get in touch with the organisers on [email protected]
So, if you like Doctor Who, you like having fun, and you’d like to support two superb local charities, do come!
Advertisement
Advertisement
The convention is taking place at The King’s House, Ampthill Road, and tickets are available now online here.https://www.tickettailor.com/events/tobiasvaughanphilanthropicfoundation/702974
Find out more at the convention’s website.