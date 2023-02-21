Daleks invade Bedford

Famous faces from Doctor Who will be in Bedford as the town hosts its eights charity convention dedicated to the popular show.

A host of celebrity guests will be there, including Neve McIntosh, who starred as Madame Vastra alongside Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi as the Doctor.

Frazer Hines and Wendy Padbury, who played the Doctor’s companions Jamie and Zoe in the 1960s, are coming too.

So is David Gooderson, who played Davros, the creator of the Daleks. The Daleks themselves have promised to put in a mass appearance, as have the Cybermen!

All the profits will be donated to Bedford Foodbank – which is currently feeding 1,900 people a month – and FACES, who support local families with particular needs. Last year’s event raised over £10,000.

Bedford's Doctor Who conventions have established a national reputation for being fun, friendly and informal events; if you come, you’ll be assured of a very warm welcome.

Watch the video in this article to see highlights of last year’s event

Much of the money raised by the conventions comes from business sponsorship; this year, the convention is being sponsored by Elstow Ceramic Tiles, emc design, Kimm and Miller, and Robson King. If your business would like to sponsor the event too, please get in touch with the organisers on [email protected]

So, if you like Doctor Who, you like having fun, and you’d like to support two superb local charities, do come!

The convention is taking place at The King’s House, Ampthill Road, and tickets are available now online here.https://www.tickettailor.com/events/tobiasvaughanphilanthropicfoundation/702974