Huge VIP record fair returns to Bedford later this month

The record fair is on Saturday, August 30 at the Harpur Suite (Picture: Pixabay)

Music lovers and record collectors are in for a real treat as the VIP record fair returns to Bedford.

It will be held at the usual venue – the Harpur Suite – on Saturday, August 30.

They'll be everything from prog rock to punk and hip hop to soul, as well as reggae and doo-wop.

Sellers from all over the UK will be there from 9am. Doors open to the public from 10am and admission is £3.

But if you can’t wait until then, you can pay £6 from 9am.