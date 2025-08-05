Huge VIP record fair returns to Bedford later this month
Music lovers and record collectors are in for a real treat as the VIP record fair returns to Bedford.
It will be held at the usual venue – the Harpur Suite – on Saturday, August 30.
They'll be everything from prog rock to punk and hip hop to soul, as well as reggae and doo-wop.
Sellers from all over the UK will be there from 9am. Doors open to the public from 10am and admission is £3.
But if you can’t wait until then, you can pay £6 from 9am.
