The Waterfront cast: who is in Netflix show and where do you know actors from? Full cast
Months after adding Yellowstone to its library, Netflix is looking to claim that blockbuster hits crown with its latest crime drama. The Waterfront has been compared to the sprawling saga as well as the likes of Ozark.
Following a family who turn to a life of crime to save their failing fishing empire, it promises twists and turns a plenty. It will be hoping to catch audiences attention hook, line and sinker.
The first season arrived on Netflix today (June 19) and all eight episodes are available to watch straight away. But where do you recognise the cast from?
What to expect from The Waterfront?
The synopsis, via Netflix, reads: “With their fishing empire failing, a North Carolina family has only one option to survive: drug smuggling." If you were a fan of Ozark, you might get similar vibes - albeit that was set in Missouri instead.
The first season has eight episodes and all of them became available at 8am today (June 19). It was filmed on location in North Carolina.
Who is in the cast of The Waterfront?
The Buckley family are the focus of the show and Netflix has signed up some recognisable faces for these roles. The main cast includes:
- Holt McCallany as Harlan Buckley
- Maria Bello as Mae Buckley
- Melissa Benoist as Bree Buckley
- Jake Weary as Cane Buckley
- Rafael L. Silva as Shawn Wilson
- Humberly González as Jenna Tate
- Danielle Campbell as Peyton Buckley
- Brady Hepner as Diller Hopkins
But they are not the only actors in the show, The Waterfront also features plenty of recurring roles. Including:
- Michael Gaston as Sheriff Clyde Porter
- Gerardo Celasco as DEA Agent Marcus Sanchez
- Topher Grace as Grady
- Andrew Call as Deputy Sawyer
- Dave Annable as Wes Larsen