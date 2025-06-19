The Waterfront features stars from Mindhunter, Glee, Supergirl and more 👀

The Waterfront is Netflix’s latest drama.

All eight episodes were released on June 19.

But where do you know the actors from?

Months after adding Yellowstone to its library, Netflix is looking to claim that blockbuster hits crown with its latest crime drama. The Waterfront has been compared to the sprawling saga as well as the likes of Ozark.

Following a family who turn to a life of crime to save their failing fishing empire, it promises twists and turns a plenty. It will be hoping to catch audiences attention hook, line and sinker.

What to expect from The Waterfront?

The synopsis, via Netflix, reads: “With their fishing empire failing, a North Carolina family has only one option to survive: drug smuggling." If you were a fan of Ozark, you might get similar vibes - albeit that was set in Missouri instead.

Who is in the cast of The Waterfront?

Holt McCallany (L) and Jake Weary (R) in The Waterfront | Dana Hawley/ Netflix

The Buckley family are the focus of the show and Netflix has signed up some recognisable faces for these roles. The main cast includes:

Holt McCallany as Harlan Buckley

Maria Bello as Mae Buckley

Melissa Benoist as Bree Buckley

Jake Weary as Cane Buckley

Rafael L. Silva as Shawn Wilson

Humberly González as Jenna Tate

Danielle Campbell as Peyton Buckley

Brady Hepner as Diller Hopkins

But they are not the only actors in the show, The Waterfront also features plenty of recurring roles. Including:

Michael Gaston as Sheriff Clyde Porter

Gerardo Celasco as DEA Agent Marcus Sanchez

Topher Grace as Grady

Andrew Call as Deputy Sawyer

Dave Annable as Wes Larsen