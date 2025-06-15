The Brink’s-Mat robbery was called the “crime of the century” at the time 😱

The Gold is based on the real life Brink’s-Mat robbery.

It was one of the biggest robberies of all time.

But how much would it be worth in the modern day?

The Gold is back on our screens after what feels like an eternity. The hit BBC drama is based on the real-life Brink’s-Mat robbery and its aftermath.

More than two years after it first debuted, the show has returned for a second series. It continues the search for the proceeds of the 1983 heist.

Hugh Bonneville leads the cast of the historical drama - but he is not the only familiar face. Remind yourself of who else is in the cast here.

The Brink’s-Mat robbery was one of the biggest heists ever at the time - and you might be wondering what it would be worth in the modern day. Here’s all you need to know:

How much is The Gold’s robbery worth in 2025?

The real-life heist that the BBC show is based on took place in the early hours of November 26 1983. It saw six masked men break into the Brink’s-Mat warehouse near Heathrow Airport.

They had been aiming to steal around £1 million worth of Spanish pesetas - the then currency of Spain, pre-Euro - but instead made off with three tonnes of pure gold bullion. Back in 1983 this was worth around £26 million.

However that was more than 40 years ago - and with inflation, the price has fluctuated over the years. Fortunately, the Bank of England has a handy tool that can help us answer that question.

The BoE’s inflation calculator shows that the £26m gold stolen in the Brink’s-Mat Robbery would be worth £88.1m in April 2025. Quite an eye-watering sum of money isn’t it.

The Gold will continue with a new episode on BBC One at 9pm tonight (June 15). The full boxset is available to stream on iPlayer already.

