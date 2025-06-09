The Gold will be back with a second episode this week - just not when expected 😬

The Gold will not be on TV as expected tonight.

BBC has reshuffled its schedule because of live sport.

But when will The Gold’s next episode be on?

The Gold returned with its highly anticipated second series last night (June 8) - but viewers will have to wait a bit longer for the next episode.

Hugh Bonneville leads the cast of the acclaimed drama, which made a big splash when it debuted more than two years ago. See which other actors are in the latest batch of episodes.

But those tuning in tonight (June 9) expecting to watch the second episode are in for a bit of a surprise. Here’s all you need to know:

Why is The Gold not on TV today?

Hugh Bonneville as Brian Boyce in The Gold series 2 | BBC

Much like The Bombing of Pan Am 103 last month, the Beeb is broadcasting two episodes of The Gold per week. However, due to the ongoing World Cup qualifiers the show has been bumped around a bit.

The Gold’s second episode has been pushed to tomorrow (June 10) because BBC One is showing Wales’ match against Belgium live this evening. Coverage of the game starts at 7.30pm and runs through the slot that the historical drama would occupy.

When is The Gold’s next episode on?

The show will return 24 hours later than expected on Tuesday night (June 10). The second episode is set to begin at 9pm and will once again run for approximately an hour.

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times , reads: “The police investigation into the Brink's-Mat robbery spreads overseas, as evidence comes in that the proceeds from the bullion heist are being laundered through growing international criminal networks.”

The Gold will be back with the third episode of the season on Sunday (June 15), with episode four following next Monday (June 16). However for those who can’t wait that long, the full boxset is already available to watch on BBC iPlayer right now.

The on demand platform also has all six episodes of series one available as well - for those who want to catch up, or simply remind themselves of what happened.

