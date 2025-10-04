Strictly Come Dancing week two is here - but when is it on TV? 💃🕺📺

Strictly Come Dancing is back for another week.

The first elimination is set to take place this weekend.

But when exactly will the show be on TV?

A brand new episode of Strictly Come Dancing is just a few hours away. The legendary show is set to waltz back onto our screens for another week.

The class of 2025 will be taking to the ballroom floor once more in a bid to keep their place in the competition. For the first time in series 23, an elimination is set to take place - and a favourite to leave has been named .

But when can you expect to watch Strictly this weekend? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on today?

Strictly Come Dancing | BBC/Rob Parfitt

Strictly will be back in just a matter of hours and the first elimination is just around the corner. It is week two on the iconic BBC dancing show and the stars will be hitting the ballroom again.

The stars will be competing to keep their places in the competition. Strictly will start at the very specific time of 6.18pm, according to the Radio Times schedule.

It will run for more than two hours, it is due to finish at 8.45pm this evening.

When is Strictly Come Dancing on TV next?

We are about to hit the usual Strictly schedule with two episodes each weekend. The results show is set to take place tomorrow (October 5).

The show will start at 7.15pm on Sunday and will run for around 50 minutes. It is due to finish at 8.05pm.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing?

The BBC has been the home of Strictly since it first danced onto our TV screens more than two decades ago. Series 23 will be broadcast weekly on BBC One through to December.

Episodes will also be available on catch-up on iPlayer, if you can’t watch it as it is broadcast. It can also be watched live on the app.

