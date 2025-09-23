Strictly Come Dancing has been dealt an injury blow 😭

Strictly Come Dancing has lost one of its biggest stars.

One of the early frontrunners has pulled out due to injury.

But what happened to the former Love Island favourite?

Strictly Come Dancing star Dani Dyer has had to quit the show after being injured in a ‘fall’. The Love Island winner has revealed that she ‘fractured’ her ankle during rehearsal.

She becomes the second star to have to leave the competition, after GOT actor Kristian Nairn pulled out shortly after being announced. It has not been confirmed if she will be replaced.

Strictly Come Dancing will start its first proper week this weekend, following the launch show. It confirmed the couples for this year and which pro dancer is with each celebrity.

But what happened and what do you need to know? Here’s the full details:

Why has Dani Dyer quit Strictly Come Dancing?

Dani Dyer is a TV personality, broadcaster, author and mother of three. She said: "I feel very very blessed and cannot wait to get my dancing shoes on." | BBC

The former Love Island winner, and early favourite for Strictly, has been forced to withdraw due to an injury. It comes after she had a ‘fall’ in rehearsals and an MRI revealed that she had suffered a fractured ankle.

Dani said: "I had a fall on Friday in rehearsals and landed funny. I thought I had rolled my foot but it swelled up badly over the weekend and after an MRI scan yesterday, it turns out I have fractured my ankle.

“Apparently doing the quickstep on a fracture is not advisable (!!) and the doctors have said I am not allowed to dance so l’ve had to pull out of the show. To say I’m heartbroken is the biggest understatement. I am so going to miss dancing with Nikita but will of course be watching closely and cheering all the couples on."

Sarah James, Executive Producer, BBC Studios added: “Dani has brought so much passion, joy and enthusiasm to Strictly, and her partnership with Nikita was off to the most sensational start. Everyone on the show is incredibly sad that she's no longer able to compete in this year's series.

“We send her all our love and best wishes for a swift recovery, and we very much hope to welcome her back to the ballroom in the future."

