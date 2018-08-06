Waterboys gear up for Van Morrison show at Wrest

The Waterboys, formed by Mike Scott in Edinburgh in 1983, are known for their Celtic-tinged hits such as Fisherman’s Blues and The Whole of The Moon.

The frontman of acclaimed hitmakers The Waterboys has spoken of his excitement about playing at Wrest Park this month.

Folk-rockers The Waterboys are performing at the venue on Friday August 31 as special guests for the legendary Van Morrison.

And Mike Scott, the Waterboys’ lead singer and principal songwriter, is looking forward to the occasion, at which Irish rockers The Hothouse Flowers are also playing.

He said: “It’s an honour to play with Van Morrison and the Hothouse Flowers in such an august setting. May the muses, the gods of rock and roll and the good weather be with us.”

One of music’s undisputed true originals, Van Morrison’s matchless songwriting and vocal talents have seen him produce a remarkable body of material throughout the course of his career.

His long career has seen him traverse everything from the British R&B which he originally made his name to jazz, Celtic and soul.

Van has been responsible for countless classic songs, including Brown Eyed Girl, Gloria, Here Comes The Night, Jackie Wilson Said, Bright Side Of The Road and Have I Told You Lately.

Over the course of his 50-year career Van Morrison has been recognised with awards and accolades such as a Knighthood, a Brit, an OBE, an Ivor Novello, six Grammys, and honourary doctorates from Queen’s University Belfast and the University of Ulster.

Opening the show will be Hothouse Flowers. Since 1985, the Irish rock group has combined traditional Irish music with soul and rock.

Doors open at 5pm with the entertainment starting at 6pm. General admission tickets cost £63.80. Tickets are likely to sell out fast so people are advised to book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment. Visit www.ticketline.co.uk/heritage-live-concerts to book or for further information about the show.