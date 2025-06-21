Love Island’s plan for this weekend has been confirmed 💕

Another week in the Love Island villa has come to an end.

Much has happened once again on the hit ITV2 show.

But why is a proper episode not on TV tonight?

Love Island fans will get a night off this weekend - after another dramatic week came to an end. Viewers have been kept on their toes since the hit show returned earlier in the month.

ITV2 welcomed the first 12 contestants to the famous villa back at the start of June - but it has been all change ever since. Audiences will get room to breathe as the show is taking its weekly hiatus once again.

But why is a new episode of Love Island not on tonight (June 21) - and when will it be back? Here’s all you need to know:

Is Love Island on Saturday night?

Toni in Love Island series 12 episode 7 | ITV

It has been a very dramatic start to the latest season of Love Island. We’ve had a new way of coupling up, bombshells, surprise dumplings and so much more.

After all that you might be wondering if it is time for a little time away from the villa. ITV2 has confirmed that a new episode will not be airing tonight (June 14) and instead will mark the return of Unseen Bits.

Featuring plenty of unseen moments and exclusive content from the first week in Mallorca. The episode will start at 9pm and finish at 10.05pm.

If you are busy on Saturday nights, Unseen Bits will be available on demand via ITVX afterwards.

When is the next episode of Love Island on TV?

Maya Jama and co will be back with a brand new episode from the villa tomorrow (Sunday June 22). The show will then be airing all new episodes each night to Friday (June 27) - all on ITV2.

Love Island will start at 9pm on Sunday night - and throughout the rest of the week. The 12th series is due to last for around eight weeks with 58 episodes in total, based on past years.

Tomorrow’s episode will be followed by Love Island: Aftersun on ITV2, which will start at 10pm.

