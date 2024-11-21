Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Two new faces are joining I’m a Celebrity tonight.

ITV revealed that former Love Island star Maura Higgins will be entering the jungle.

Reverend Richard Coles will also be joining I’m a Celeb…

ITV has shaken things up just a few days into the new series of I’m a Celebrity as two new bombshells prepare to enter the jungle. It was revealed at the end of Wednesday’s episode that Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles are joining the rest of the famous faces down under.

Both had been rumoured to be part of the cast ahead of the start of the show, but had been absent over the first few days. The hit reality show sometimes does have two late arrivals - with Tony Bellew and Frankie Dettori joining later in the 2023 season, you may remember.

Fans might be wondering when Maura and Richard will make their bows for the 2024 I’m a Celebrity season. Here’s all you need to know:

When will late arrivals join I’m a Celebrity 2024?

As is now annual tradition, the 10 initial campmates are joined by two more a few days later. On the I’m a Celeb episode which aired on Wednesday (November 20) it was revealed that the bombshells would be Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles.

They will make their bow in tonight’s episode (Thursday November 21). Fans can tune in from 9pm to see the new campmates in action.

Maura Higgins (L) and Richard Coles (R) have joined I'm a Celeb 2024. Photo: ITV | ITV

How many campmates are there in 2024?

With the arrival of Maura and Richard, it takes the total of celebs in the jungle this year to 12. The show usually features 12, but started with 10 before the two bombshells arrived.

What is Maura Higgins known for?

She shot to fame on ITV2’s Love Island in 2019, during which she reached the final. Since her time on the popular dating show, she has carved out a TV career for herself.

Maura competed on Dancing on Ice in 2020 and has been an agony aunt on This Morning. She also hosted the Irish spin-off of Glow Up and has competed on Cooking With The Stars.

What is Richard Coles known for?

The good reverend has had quite the career - he was part of the 1980s band the Communards with Jimmy Sommerville. The duo had three top ten UK hits.

He has also regularly appeared on BBC Radio and was a co-host of Radio 4’s Saturday Live programme from 2011 to 2023. Richard is a Church of England priest and has also carved out a career in the cosy murder space with his Canon Clement Mysteries including 2022’s Murder Before Evensong.

