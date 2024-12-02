The latest I’m a Celebrity departure has been confirmed 📺

A third celebrity has been eliminated from the jungle.

Ant and Dec have confirmed another departure after a public vote.

The celeb joined Dean and Jane in leaving the camp.

The third celebrity has been sent home from the jungle after a public vote. Ant and Dec announced the latest elimination on Monday (December 2) night.

Radio presenter Dean McCullough and Loose Women’s Jane Moore were the first two to be sent packing. The public had a chance once again to decide which celebs stayed and which went.

After the latest vote, here’s who was sent packing and had to walk across the famous rope bridge. All you need to know:

Who was in the bottom two?

Ant and Dec have confirmed the latest I’m a Celeb departure. | ITV

The first celebrity to be told they were at risk was Tulisa, who was told it might be her. Oti was the second celeb to be in the bottom two.

Which celeb was eliminated on Monday?

Tulisa was the third celeb to leave the jungle. The former N-Dubz singer was at one point among the favourites to win the whole thing.

What happened in I’m a Celebrity tonight?

The elimination obviously takes all of the headlines, but it was not the only action in Monday’s episode. It started with the camp getting a few new visitors - mice!

It wasn’t a pleasant surprise for Maura Higgins who spotted the vermin exploring the I’m a Celebrity campsite in the early hours. GK Barry explained that it was due to a bottle of pop being left out.

The show then followed the reaction of the celebs to Sunday’s elimination of Dean McCullough. With multiple campmates commenting on the fact the ‘biggest personality’ had left.

Barry had the duty to share the details of the latest bush tucker trial - Farm Yard of Fear. Coleen and Alan volunteered to take on the challenge.

The pair were handed a lovely and not at all sticky and messy challenge. But they managed to secure all 10 stars.

They pulled quite the prank when back at camp, convincing the other celebrities that they had only got two stars - it was pretty impressive acting from Coleen and Alan. So when the food finally arrived, it was a wonderful surprise for the celebs.

It was followed by a near miss with the sweet challenge, in which the celebs back at camp were unable to correctly answer the question - related to one of the Communards songs (the band of Reverend Richard Coles).

Before the bad news was delivered, the celebs had the nice surprise of the reveal that Alan and Coleen had actually won 10 stars - instead of the two they’d claimed earlier. It meant that they had a very hearty meal of hare and mangoes.

What do you think of the latest depature on I’m a Celebrity - did the right person leave? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].