The TV start time has been confirmed for Eurovision 2025 🎙

The final of Eurovision 2025 will take place in a matter of hours.

Graham Norton is on hosting duties for the BBC.

But what time will coverage begin this year?

Don’t find yourself landing ‘nul points’ from your friends and family by getting out by the TV schedule for Eurovision. The start time has been confirmed by the BBC.

The Beeb is once again playing host to the grand final of the famous song contest. It has also been broadcasting the semi-finals this week.

But how can you watch all the action from Basel, Switzerland? Here’s all you need to know:

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 grand final?

Country-pop trio Remember Monday are representing the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. | Corinne Cumming/EBU

Eurovision 2025 is set to take place today (May 17) and comes at the conclusion of a week of intense action. The Swiss hosts have already put on quite the show with the semi-finals on Tuesday (May 13) and Thursday (May 15).

The winner of the song contest will be announced tonight. But will Britain improve on the previous two finishes?

What time is Eurovision on TV today?

Make sure you are ready for a long night as Eurovision 2025 is set to start on the BBC at 8pm today. Coverage will continue throughout the final and will stretch to 11.59pm, according to the current schedule.

What channel is Eurovision on and how to watch?

The Eurovision 2025 final will be live on BBC One once again this weekend. The Beeb’s main channel has played host to both of the semi-finals so far and will be broadcasting the conclusion of the song contest.

It will also be live on BBC iPlayer - just be warned that its coverage is ever so slightly behind, so you will want to avoid social media in case of spoilers!

Graham Norton will once again be providing coverage on the TV for the Beeb. Rylan and Scott Mills are on duty over on Radio 2 during the final.

