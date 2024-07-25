Creamfields 2024: Full timetable and set times announced ahead of hallowed dance music festival
Creamfields North have officially released their timetable for this year’s event at Daresbury Estate, Cheshire.
Start your speculation now by looking over this year’s set times, as there are still a number of artists to be announced across a number of the smaller stages, while those worrying about the weather fear not.
This year, Creamfields have created an indoor space for their main stage (ARC), so come rain or shine, nature won’t stop you from enjoying some of this year’s incredible acts. The only problem now is - who is clashing with who?
Take a look at the full schedule for Creamfields 2024 below and make your last-minute decision if you’re going to head along or not.
Creamfields North 2024: Full list of set times and stage splits
Thursday 22 August 2024
Cream
- 17:00 - 18:00: Emma Forster
- 18:00 - 19:00: Woody Cook
- 19:00 - 20:00: Chapter & Verse
- 20:00 - 21:00: Guest TBA
- 21:00 - 22:00: KC Lights
- 22:00 - 23:00: Morgan Seatree
Pepsi Max Presents Rong
- 17:00 - 18:00: Mike T
- 18:00 - 19:00: Liam Wilson
- 19:00 - 20:00: David Forbes
- 20:00 - 21:00: Christina Novelli
- 21:00 - 22:00: Scot Project
- 22:00 - 23:00: Matty Ralph
Cream Terrace
- 17:00 - 18:00: Next Generation Noise
- 18:00 - 19:00: Mark Roma
- 19:00 - 20:00: Pink Panda
- 20:00 - 21:00: Marnik
- 21:00 - 22:00: Sick Individuals
- 22:00 - 23:00: Lunax
Nation
- 17:00 - 18:00: Matt Thiss
- 18:00 - 19:00: Charlotte Devaney
- 19:00 - 20:00: Ryan Spicer
- 20:00 - 21:00: Tyrone + Floor
- 21:00 - 22:00: Jamie Duggan
- 22:00 - 23:00: Skepsis
Friday 23 August 2024
ARC
- 18:00 - 18:30: Amelia Preston
- 18:30 - 19:30: Scooter
- 19:45 - 21:00: Timmy Trumpet
- 21:30 - 23:00: Hardwell
Zenless Zone Zero Stage
- 15:00 - 16:00: Gareth Wyn
- 16:00 - 17:30: Cloonee
- 17:30 - 19:00: SOSA
- 19:00 - 21:00: Steve Angello and Secret Special Guest
- 21:00 - 23:00: FISHER
GoPuff Presents Steel Yard
- 15:00 - 16:00: Beccs Venom
- 16:00 - 17:00: Adrianna
- 17:00 - 18:30: Marie Vaunt
- 18:30 - 20:00: Eli Brown
- 20:00 - 21:30: Enrico Sangiuliano
- 21:30 - 23:00: Charlotte de Witte
Runway Presented by SHEIN hosted by Paradise
- 15:00 - 16:30: M-High
- 16:30 - 18:00: Alisha B2B Luke Dean
- 18:00 - 19:30: East End Dubs
- 19:30 - 21:00: Hot Since 82
- 21:00 - 23:00: Jamie Jones
Misfit
- 15:00 - 17:00: Bugwell
- 17:00 - 18:00: David Rust
- 18:00 - 19:00: Multunes
- 19:00 - 20:00: Darren Styles
- 20:00 - 21:00: Will Sparks
- 21:00 - 22:15: Ben Nicky
- 22:15 - 23:00: Sub Zero Project
Andy C presents One 7 Four
- 15:00 - 15:45: Bugwell
- 15:45 - 16:30: James Hiraeth
- 16:30 - 17:30: Randall B2B Benny L
- 17:30 - 18:30: Lens
- 18:30 - 19:30: Turno presents Game Time
- 19:30 - 20:30: Dimension
- 20:30 - 22:00: Andy C
- 22:00 - 23:00: Mozey
Teletech
- 15:00 - 16:L00: Danielle Ciuro
- 16:00 - 17:30: Alex Farrell
- 17:30 - 18:45: AZYR
- 18:45 - 20:00: Sara Landry
- 20:00 - 21:30: blk.
- 21:30 - 23:00: Brutalismus 3000 (Live)
Girls Don’t Sync Takeover
- 15:00 - 16:00: Jade Edwards
- 16:00 - 17:00: Continental GT
- 17:00 - 18:30: Murphy’s Law (UKG Set)
- 18:30 - 20:00: p-rallel
- 20:00 - 21:30: Paige Tomlinson
- 21:30 - 23:00: Girl’s Don’t Sync
Pepsi Max
- 15:00 - 16:00: DKH
- 16:00 - 17:00: Leena Punks
- 17:00 - 18:00: Factor B
- 18:00 - 19:00: Markus Schulz
- 19:00 - 20:00: Dash Berlin
- 20:00 - 21:00: Giuseppe Ottaviani
- 21:00 - 22:00: Craig Connelly
- 22:00 - 23:00: Renegade System
Saturday 24 August 2024
ARC
- 14:00 - 15:00: Ricco
- 15:00 - 16:30: Millie Cotton
- 16:30 - 18:00: Tyson O’Brien
- 18:00 - 19:30: Eliza Rose
- 19:30 - 21:00: MK
- 21:30 - 23:00: Calvin Harris
Zenless Zone Zero Stage
- 14:00 - 15:00: Guest TBA
- 15:00 - 16:00: Beuz
- 16:00 - 18:00: Armin van Buuren
- 18:00 - 18:45: Kimmick
- 19:15 - 20:45: Martin Garrix
- 21:00 - 22:30: Third Party
- 22:30 - 23:30: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
- 22:30 - 01:00: Ben Hemsley
- 01:00 - 02:30: Tiesto
- 02:30 - 04:00: Casso B2B Daire
GoPuff Presents Steel Yard
- 14:00 - 15:00: Guest TBA
- 15:00 - 16:00: Guest TBA
- 16:30 - 18:00: It’s Murph
- 18:00 - 19:30: Pete Tong
- 19:30 - 21:00: Ewan McVicar
- 21:00 - 22:30: Mochakk
- 22:30 - 00:00: Peggy Gou
- 00:00 - 02:00: Eric Prydz
- 02:00 - 04:00: Patrick Topping B2B Solomun
Runway presented by SHEIN hosted by Trick
- 14:00 - 15:30: Lewis Taylor
- 15:30 - 17:00: Raphi
- 17:00 - 18:30: Patrick Topping
- 18:30 - 20:00: John Summit
- 20:00 - 21:30: Prospa
- 21:30 - 23:00: Solardo
SUB_AURAL
- 16:00 - 17:00: Yako
- 17:00 - 18:30: North Base
- 18:30 - 19:30: Harriet Jaxxon
- 19:30 - 20:30: Koven
- 20:30 - 21:30: Friction
- 21:30 - 22:30: Hedex and Eksman
- 22:30 - 23:45: Kings of the Rollers & Inja
- 23:45 - 00:45: Hybrid Minds & Tempza
- 00:45 - 02:00: Sub Focus & I.D
- 02:00 - 03:00: Bou & B Live 247
- 03:00 - 04:00: K Motionz
XXL
- 15:00 - 17:00: Leaha
- 17:00 - 18:00: Faster Horses
- 18:30 - 19:30: Vladimir Dubyshkin (LIVE)
- 19:30 - 21:30: Funk Tribu
- 21:30 - 23:30: TRYM
- 23:30 - 01:00: DJ Daddy Trance
- 01:00 - 02:30: I Hate Models
- 02:30 - 04:00: Nico Moreno
Warehouse
- 14:00 - 15:30: Guest TBA
- 15:30 - 17:00: James Organ
- 17:00 - 18:30: Chris Avantgarde
- 18:30 - 20:00: Franky Wah
- 20:00 - 21:30: Mathame
- 21:30 - 23:00: Gorgon City
Goodgreed X-tra Hard
- 15:00 - 16:00: Healy
- 16:00 - 17:00: Kaos Brothers
- 17:00 - 18:00: MDDLTN & Morgan Kasiera
- 18:00 - 19:00: Phil Mackintosh
- 19:00 - 20:00: Andy Whitby
- 20:00 - 21:00: Olly James
- 21:00 - 22:00: Paul Clark
- 22:00 - 23:00: DJ Isaac
- 23:00 - 00:00: DA TWEEKAZ
- 00:00 - 01:00: Coone
- 01:00 - 02:00: Creeds & Helen KA
- 02:00 - 03:00: Joey Riot
- 03:00 - 04:00: D-WILLZ
Pepsi Max presents Rong
- 14:00 - 15:30: Anselli
- 15:30 - 16:45 Maria Healy
- 16:45 - 18:00: Xjaro & Pitch
- 18:00 - 19:15: Amy Wiles
- 19:15 - 20:30: Daxson
- 20:30 - 22:00: Billy Gillies
- 22:00 - 23:30: Bryan Kearney
- 22:30 - 00:30: Symmetrik
- 00:30 - 01:30: Shugz
- 01:30 - 02:45: Maddix
Sunday 25 August 2024
ARC
- 12:00 - 13:00: Dean Peet
- 13:00 - 14:00: Jazzy
- 14:00 - 15:30: Sam Divine
- 15:30 - 17:00: BELTERS ONLY
- 17:00 - 18:00: Example
- 18:30 - 20:00: CHURCH SERVICE
- 20:00 - 21:00: Lufthaus
- 21:30 - 23:00: Alesso
Zenless Zone Zero Stage
- 12:00 - 13:30: Guest TBA
- 13:30 - 14:30: Carla
- 14:30 - 15:30: Sammy Virji
- 15:30 - 17:00: Hannah Laing
- 17:30 - 18:45: Chase & Status (LIVE)
- 19:00 - 20:15: Max Dean
- 20:15 - 21:30: Chris Stussy
- 21:30 - 23:00: Michael Bibi
GoPuff Presents Steel Yard
- 12:00 - 13:30: Guest TBA
- 13:30 - 14:30: Billy Does
- 15:00 - 16:30: Matrefakt
- 16:30 - 18:00: Layla Benitez
- 18:00 - 19:30: Kevin de Vries
- 19:30 - 21:00: Artbat
- 21:00 - 23:00: Camelphat
Teletech
- 13:00 - 14:30: Billy Does
- 14:30 - 16:00: Sikoti
- 16:00 - 17:00: Anetha
- 17:00 - 18:30: Kander
- 18:00 - 19:30: 999999999
- 18:30 - 20:00: Kobosil
- 20:00 - 21:30: 999999999
- 21:30 - 23:00: Charlie Sparks
Pepsi Max
- 12:00 - 13:00: Jay Hayton
- 13:00 - 14:00: Danny Eaton
- 14:00 - 15:00: Tyler Jack
- 15:00 - 16:15: Nilsix
- 16:15 - 17:30: Nifra
- 17:30 - 19:00: Aly & Fila
- 19:00 - 20:30: Ferry Corsten Presents Gouryella
- 20:30 - 22:00: Sneijder Presents Alt1
- 22:00 - 23:00: Fish56Octagon
Our House
- 12:00 - 13:15: Genesi
- 13:15 - 14:30: Ferrck Dawn
- 14:30 - 15:45: Mistajam
- 15:45 - 17:15: Tita Lau
- 17:15 - 18:45: Hugel
- 18:45 - 20:15: Meduza
- 20:15 - 21:45: James Hype
- 21:45 - 23:00: Low Steppa
Runway presented by SHEIN
- 12:00 - 13:00: Guest TBA
- 13:00 - 14:00: Guest TBA
- 14:00 - 15:30: Joella Jackson
- 15:30 - 17:00: Sarah Story
- 17:00 - 18:30: Josh Baker
- 18:30 - 20:00: PAWSA
- 20:00 - 21:30: ANOTR
- 21:30 - 23:00: BICEP present Chroma (AV DJ Set)
Fatboy Slim Loves
- 12:00 - 13:30: Guest TBA
- 13:30 - 14:30: Guest TBA
- 14:30 - 15:30: Guest TBA
- 15:30 - 17:00: Pretty Girl
- 17:00 - 18:30: Eats Everything
- 18:30 - 20:00: Salute
- 20:00 - 21:30: Barry Can’t Swim
- 21:30 - 23:00: Fatboy Slim
Full On
- 12:00 - 13:30: Lee Follon
- 13:30 - 15:00: Hannah Taylor
- 15:00 - 16:15: Reklus
- 16:15 - 17:30: Klubfiller ft MC Storm
- 17:30 - 18:45: Kutski
- 18:45 - 20:00: Alex Kidd
- 20:00 - 21:00: D-Block & S-te-Fan
- 21:00 - 22:00: TNT
- 22:00 - 23:00: Rooler
