TNT Sports has made Champions League final free to watch 👀

Inter Milan will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

Munich is hosting the action at the Allianz Arena.

But can you watch the final for free on your TV?

It is one of the biggest nights in the footballing calendar and the anticipation for the Champions League final is through the roof. Paris Saint-Germain will face Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena this weekend.

TNT Sports has the rights for European football, but has made a bold move to make all of this year’s finals free to watch. It means UK viewers can follow all the action from Munich on May 31 without the need for a subscription.

But how exactly can you find the action on your TV? Here’s all you need to know:

Can you watch the Champions League final for free in 2025?

Like the Europa and Conference League finals, TNT Sports will be broadcasting coverage of the Champions League final on Saturday (May 31). The channel (formerly BT Sports) has been the home of European football since the 2015-16 season.

But if you don’t have a TNT Sports subscription you might be wondering if it is still possible to catch the action from the 2025 European finals - including the Champions League final.

Fortunately, it has been announced that UK viewers will be able to watch the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League finals for free via Discovery+ this year. Viewers don’t have to pay for a subscription and can simply download the app and watch.

How to watch the Champions League final for free?

If you are wondering exactly how you can tune into PSG vs Inter Milan on May 31, TNT has explained everything over on its website . The steps to follow are as follows:

Have TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium, EE, Sky or Virgin Media TV, with the best viewing experience you will be able to enjoy all of the action and build up programming on TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports Ultimate.

Have access to discovery+ basic account with EE TV, Sky, Prime Video , you can login or, if you haven’t already, activate your discovery+ account to enjoy all three finals for no extra cost. Prime Video customers with a discovery+ Basic subscription will also be able to watch all three finals on the Prime Video app.

, you can login or, if you haven’t already, activate your discovery+ account to enjoy all three finals for no extra cost. Prime Video customers with a discovery+ Basic subscription will also be able to watch all three finals on the Prime Video app. Are new to TNT Sports and discovery+ . Viewers without discovery+ simply need to download the app on their mobile device, web or access via their TV, register their details online, kick back and enjoy the game for free. No subscription required.

. Viewers without discovery+ simply need to download the app on their mobile device, web or access via their TV, register their details online, kick back and enjoy the game for free. No subscription required. Have Virgin Media TV, all customers in the UK can watch on channel 527.

When is the Champions League final on TV?

The build-up to the action at the Allianz Arena in Munich will begin on TNT Sports and Discovery+ at 6pm on May 31. It gives plenty of time for coverage ahead of kick-off at 8pm.

