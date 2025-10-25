The Ashes is back after 22 years - but how can you tune in? 🏉📺

The Ashes are back after 20 years.

England will welcome Australia for a 3 test series.

But how can you tune in?

A historic clash of Rugby League giants will make its triumphant return this weekend. England are set to host Australia for a three match Ashes test series this autumn.

Returning for the first time since 2003, the games will take place across three iconic venues over the coming weeks. Starting to Wembley Stadium before heading to Everton's new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock and finishing up at AMT Headingley Leeds.

Audiences can expect an epic clash in one of sport’s greatest rivalries, as Isaah Yeo’s Australia side look to retain their Ashes crown from 2003, while George Williams leads England in a bid to bring the trophy home. But how can you tune in?

When is the first Ashes match on TV?

NRL star Reece Walsh will start for Australia against England | Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

The first of the three test series is set to take place at Wembley Stadium in London today (October 25). Coverage is set to begin on BBC at 2pm, it has been confirmed.

It will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer. Kick-off is scheduled for 2.30pm, so there will be plenty of time for build up.

Who are the presenters on BBC?

Mark Chapman will lead the presenting team and he will be joined by giants of the game. It includes Sam Burgess, Kev Brown, Jon Wilkin, Jamie Peacock, Jodie Cunningham and Robbie Hunter-Paul.

Tanya Arnold and Damian Johnson will report from the pitch side. There will be commentary from Matt Newsum, alongside James Graham, Jonathan Davies, John Kear, and Brian Noble.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport said: "Bringing the Rugby League Ashes back to audiences for the first time in a generation isn’t just about broadcasting the matches, it’s about reconnecting fans with one of the sport’s most iconic rivalries.

“Alongside the live action on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, we’re diving deeper into the stories, moments and players to take fans right into the heart of the action.”

Rhodri Jones, the Managing Director of RL Commercial, added “The return of the Rugby League Ashes after a 22-year absence is a landmark moment for the sport in this country, and we are delighted that all three Tests will be shown live on BBC One.

“BBC Sport’s relationship with Rugby League, and specifically international Rugby League, stretches back many decades, to Clive Sullivan’s World Cup winning try in France in 1972, through other classic moments such as the famous Jonathan Davies score against Australia at Wembley in 1994, and more recently Herbie Farnworth’s long-range effort against Samoa in the World Cup semi-final at the Emirates Stadium in 2022.

“We’re looking forward to Shaun Wane’s England team, and the 2025 Kangaroos, providing more classic sporting moments for a national audience in London, Liverpool and Leeds this autumn.”

