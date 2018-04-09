Big names heading to Beds for Ampthill Literary Festival

Leading broadcasters and authors are heading to Ampthill later this month for the town’s annual literary festival.

A music extravaganza is promised with Classic FM presenters John Suchet and Tim Lohoreau, who will be discussing their musically inspired books on a panel chaired by local musician and musicologist Rob Baker.

Elsewhere at the festival, Secklow FM presenter Nancy Stevens will be interviewing New York Times bestseller Rowan Coleman and local author Ruth Hogan. Ruth’s debut novel The Keeper of Lost Things has been a success since its appearance on the Richard and Judy Book Club.

The celebration of Bedfordshire authors continues with church minister and horror fanatic Peter Laws, who has recently published the second novel in the Matt Hunter series.

Luton-born journalist and broadcaster Safraz Manzoor will be sharing his experiences of writing for the Guardian, his documentaries for BBC Radio 4 and the 2007 publication of his memoir. The day will conclude with Joanne Harris and her #Storytime band.

There will be plenty for children, too, with acclaimed author Polly Ho Yen running a workshop for young writers, as well as an event for children aged three to eight.

The festival is on Saturday, April 28, based in Parkside Hall. See ampthillfestival.co.uk to book.