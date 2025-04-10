Support acts announced for Bedford Park Proms with last chance to snap up tickets for £35

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rock Choir has been announced as one of the support acts for Bedford’s much anticipated ‘Proms in the Park’ event on July 6.

The choir, which with over 33,000 members across the UK, will feature a vibrant and high-energy performance from 70 Bedford Rock Choir members, led by charismatic leader Rob Baker.

The performance will feature anthemic pop and rock hits from the decades, guaranteed to get the crowd moving, singing, and dancing before the main show begins.

Additional support will be from Pilgrims Pre-Prep Choir, a local school choir, who will open the show. The talented youngsters, many of whom will be stepping on to a big stage for the first time, have previously graced the Proms stage a number of times. The children all aged between four and six years old are given the opportunity to experience the joy of performing to thousands.

The announcement also offers concert goers a last chance to grab tickets at the current price of £35 with the cost of tickets rising to £45 at midday tomorrow (11/4).

So if you’re thinking about coming to the event, now is the time to buy. Remaining tickets will be available at the gate for £55. Tickets for children will remain at £5 throughout.

This year’s Proms will feature Russell Watson, the UK’s most prolific classical recording artist, renowned for his record-breaking albums such as ‘The Voice’ and ‘Encore’. He will be joined by Lesley Garrett, Britain’s beloved soprano with over 40 years in the music industry, and they will be conducted by the esteemed Robert Emery.

Together, they will perform a fantastic programme of classical music and traditional Proms favourites, bringing the magic of the Proms to Bedford Park.

These world-class performances will be accompanied by the renowned London Gala Orchestra and the Bedford Choral Society, ensuring an unforgettable evening of musical excellence.

The concert will take place in the idyllic Bedford Park and offers a picnic-style atmosphere where guests can bring their own food, drinks, and furniture. Don’t forget to pack your finest Proms attire, as this event is all about fun, excitement, and community.

As the music fills the air, enjoy the electric atmosphere enhanced by a stunning laser show, as the crowd sings and dances along to some of the best-loved anthems.

Book your tickets here for an unmissable evening of live music, local talent, and community spirit.

Proms in the Park is part of the TK Maxx presents Bedford Summer Sessions series, which features an exciting line-up including The Human League, McFly, Café Mambo Ibiza in the Park, Simple Minds, Supergrass, and Rag & Bone Man.