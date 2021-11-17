James Taylor Quartet set for Esquires return this weekend

The James Taylor Quartet are headlining Esquires.

Acclaimed instrumentalist James Taylor brings his Quartet back to Esquires this weekend.

One of the great musicians of his generation, Taylor has taken his trademark howling Hammond sound to the masses for more than 30 years.

The James Taylor Quartet are one of the most important jazz-pop crossover outfits in British live music and released their latest album People Get Ready (We’re Moving On) last year.

The band’s relentlessly entertaining tunes take inspiration from the rare-groove style funk and boogaloo funk of the 60s and 70s.

After the collapse of mod legends The Prisoners in the 1980s, and before moving to Sweden, James recorded some demos with brother David on guitar, the bass player from The Prisoners and a drummer from down the road. Thus, The James Taylor Quartet was born.

It wasn’t long before the first single Blow Up had been released and the band were in the studio rehearsing for the Mission Impossible EP, booking gigs and being offered a session by the late great John Peel.

By the early 90s, that movement had spawned acid jazz and JTQ found itself at the forefront of a vibrant young club scene.

In 1997 James had the chance to fulfil a dream when he was asked to score the theme tune to the film Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.

With numerous albums to its name, the band’s recorded output is not to be scoffed at, with records touching genres as diverse as jazz, funk, soul, rock and rap.

JTQ’s signature tune, The Theme from Starsky and Hutch, cemented its reputation as master of the jazz-funk-RnB workout.

The James Taylor Quartet return to Esquires on Saturday, November 20.

Support is by Afreine and DJ Mark Russell.