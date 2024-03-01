Groove Armada, Arielle Free and Five Past 5 to support Pete Tong at Bedford Park festival this July

Groove Armada perform ay "The Nokia Isle of Wight Festival 2004". Photo by Getty Images

Three more acts have been announced for the first ever TK Maxx presents Bedford Summer Sessions at Bedford Park this summer.

Electronic duo, Groove Armada, DJ Arielle Free and Bedford’s own Five Past 5 will perform ahead of DJ Pete Tong.

These artists will join pop royalty who have already been revealed to grace the stage, including Avril Lavigne, Tom Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Jess Glynne and Beverly Knight in June and July.

The Grammy-nominated pair from Groove Armada will join BBC Radio 1 staple Arielle Free and Five Past 5, a DJ and producer from the town, on Friday, July 5.

This week, we announced that soul singer Beverley Knight would perform at the event, appearing before music icon Tom Jones.

Tickets went on sale earlier this month and they can be found here. More artists have also been announced to play during the festival.

Here is the line-up of acts playing the Bedford Summer Sessions so far :

Saturday, June 29 - Avril Lavigne

Sunday, June 30 - Jess Glynne / Cian Ducrot

Thursday, July 4 – Tom Jones / Beverley Knight / Stone Foundation

Friday, July 5 – Pete Tong Ibiza Classics / Groove Armada / DJ Arielle Free / Five Past 5

Saturday, July 6 – James / Johnny Marr / Inspiral Carpets / The Magic Numbers / Tom A. Smith