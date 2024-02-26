News you can trust since 1845
Soul singer Beverley Knight to join pop royalty at Bedford Park this summer

Tom Jones, Jess Glynne, Nile Rodgers and Avril Lavigne have already been announced
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 26th Feb 2024, 10:15 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 11:00 GMT
Beverley Knight performs during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesBeverley Knight performs during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Singer-songwriter Beverley Knight has been revealed as the latest artist to play at this year’s music festival in Bedford Park.

The soul singer, alongside the band, Stone Foundation, will set take to the stage on July 4, 2024. Knight will join pop legends like Nile Rodgers, Avril Lavigne, Jess Glynne and the iconic Tom Jones for the town’s first ‘TK Maxx presents Bedford Summer Sessions’.

Other new additions to the lineup include Stone Foundation, who also joins headliner Tom Jones; Inspiral Carpets, The Magic Numbers and Tom A. Smith to join headliner James; and DJ Spoony supporting the closing night headliner Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

    Tickets went on sale earlier this month and they can be found here. More artists have also been announced to play during the festival.

    Here is the line-up of acts playing the Bedford Summer Sessions so far :

    Saturday, June 29 - Avril Lavigne

    Sunday, June 30 - Jess Glynne / Cian Ducrot

    Thursday, July 4 – Tom Jones / Beverley Knight / Stone Foundation

    Friday, July 5 – Pete Tong Ibiza Classics

    Saturday, July 6 – James / Johnny Marr / Inspiral Carpets / The Magic Numbers / Tom A. Smith

    Sunday, July 7 – Nile Rodgers & CHIC / Sophie Ellis Bextor / DECO / DJ Spoony

