Soul singer Beverley Knight to join pop royalty at Bedford Park this summer
Singer-songwriter Beverley Knight has been revealed as the latest artist to play at this year’s music festival in Bedford Park.
The soul singer, alongside the band, Stone Foundation, will set take to the stage on July 4, 2024. Knight will join pop legends like Nile Rodgers, Avril Lavigne, Jess Glynne and the iconic Tom Jones for the town’s first ‘TK Maxx presents Bedford Summer Sessions’.
Other new additions to the lineup include Stone Foundation, who also joins headliner Tom Jones; Inspiral Carpets, The Magic Numbers and Tom A. Smith to join headliner James; and DJ Spoony supporting the closing night headliner Nile Rodgers & CHIC.
Tickets went on sale earlier this month and they can be found here. More artists have also been announced to play during the festival.
Here is the line-up of acts playing the Bedford Summer Sessions so far :
Saturday, June 29 - Avril Lavigne
Sunday, June 30 - Jess Glynne / Cian Ducrot
Thursday, July 4 – Tom Jones / Beverley Knight / Stone Foundation
Friday, July 5 – Pete Tong Ibiza Classics
Saturday, July 6 – James / Johnny Marr / Inspiral Carpets / The Magic Numbers / Tom A. Smith
Sunday, July 7 – Nile Rodgers & CHIC / Sophie Ellis Bextor / DECO / DJ Spoony