Soul singer Beverley Knight to join pop royalty at Bedford Park this summer

Beverley Knight performs during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Beverley Knight has been revealed as the latest artist to play at this year’s music festival in Bedford Park.

The soul singer, alongside the band, Stone Foundation, will set take to the stage on July 4, 2024. Knight will join pop legends like Nile Rodgers, Avril Lavigne, Jess Glynne and the iconic Tom Jones for the town’s first ‘TK Maxx presents Bedford Summer Sessions’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other new additions to the lineup include Stone Foundation, who also joins headliner Tom Jones; Inspiral Carpets, The Magic Numbers and Tom A. Smith to join headliner James; and DJ Spoony supporting the closing night headliner Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

Most Popular

Tickets went on sale earlier this month and they can be found here. More artists have also been announced to play during the festival.

Here is the line-up of acts playing the Bedford Summer Sessions so far :

Saturday, June 29 - Avril Lavigne

Sunday, June 30 - Jess Glynne / Cian Ducrot

Thursday, July 4 – Tom Jones / Beverley Knight / Stone Foundation

Friday, July 5 – Pete Tong Ibiza Classics

Saturday, July 6 – James / Johnny Marr / Inspiral Carpets / The Magic Numbers / Tom A. Smith