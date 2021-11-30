Folk rock trio Peat & Diesel head to region’s venues this week

Peat & Diesel.

Scottish folk rockers Peat & Diesel are playing two headline gigs in the region this week as part of the trio’s UK tour.

Calum John MacLeod, Innes Scott and Uilly Macleod formed Peat & Diesel in Stornoway on the Isle Of Lewis and released their second album Light My Byre last year. The record followed 2019’s Uptown Fank.

They have previously sold-out gigs at Glasgow’s iconic Barrowlands as well as selling more than 10,000 tickets across their debut tour.

Recently, they have been opening for the Levellers across the UK.

Peat & Diesel play Esquires in Bedford on Wednesday, December 1, followed by The Clubhouse Music Venue in Corby, on Saturday, December 4.

Support is by Fife singer-songwriter Cody Feechan.