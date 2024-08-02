This video More videos

Paddleboarders spotted a huge '10 metre' shark cruising just metres off the British coastline, as seen in this impressive drone footage.

A couple were stunned when they took to the water on their paddleboards and accidentally crossed paths with the shark. Carla Smith and Andy Milae remained still as it drifted by calmly - but said it was a ‘relief’ when they later learned that this breed of shark - a Basking Shark - doesn’t eat people.

Carla, a student from Rutherglen, Scotland, said: “You could see the fin on the horizon. People started shouting: 'There is a shark in the water!'”. The couple were around 35 metres off Lendalfoot Beach, in Girvan, Scotland when it happened.

Basking shark spotted off the coast of Scotland in Ayrshire | Carla Smith / SWNS

After people with binoculars spotted a fin on the horizon her boyfriend Andy Milae, 20, put up his drone to identify the swimmer, on Tuesday (30).

Shark swam underneath paddleboarder

"We still thought it was maybe a dolphin and it was only once we had the drone that we knew.”

The stunning footage they captured settled the nerves of tourists on the beach, when they realised it was a basking shark. They migrate to Scotland in summer months to feed on the abundance of plankton, before returning to southerly sub-tropics. They are also the largest shark in UK seas.