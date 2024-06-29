I found a colony of 180,000 bees living in my house
A family found a giant bee colony in their home - video shows some of the 180,000 bees that had been living inside their bedroom ceiling for several years.
The homeowner's grandchildren said they heard buzzing one night when they were going to sleep. Beekeeper Andrew Card of the Loch Ness Honey Company helped to relocate the swarm back to temporary hives.
The colonies will now be monitored for parasites for several weeks and then used for honey production next year.
