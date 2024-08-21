Dramatic video shows moment drug dealer - carrying knife and tear gas - was arrested after running from police
Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment a drug dealer - carrying a knife and tear gas - was caught and arrested after running from police.
On June 29, George Tetzlaff, who was wanted on recall to prison, was arrested after officers attended a report of a sighting of him. Tetzlaff tried to run away but was detained by police and arrested for the recall.
On searching Tetzlaff and his bag, officers found a lock knife, clear empty snap bags, CS gas and cash. As Tetzlaff was being booked into the custody suite, officers saw a message on his phone relating to drug supply.
George Tetzlaff, 26, from Swansea was charged with multiple offences including being concerned in the supply of Class A - namely cocaine, possession of criminal property, possession of a bladed article and possession of a weapon for the discharge of noxious liquid or gas.
Tetzlaff was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison on August 6 at Swansea Crown Court after pleading guilty to all offences.
