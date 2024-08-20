Shocking CCTV shows moment man launched ‘violent, unprovoked’ attack on pub goer - killing his victim
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shocking CCTV shows the moment a man launched a ‘violent, unprovoked’ attack on a pub goer - killing his victim who didn’t represent a threat.
Steven Chappell assaulted 32-year-old Daniel Bradley near The Brogden pub in Porthcawl, Wales on September 8 2023. Daniel died in hospital on September 23 2023, as a result of his injuries.
On August 19, Steven Chappell, 29, from Beechwood Avenue, Cwmdare, Aberdare, was sentenced to 14 years in prison at Newport Crown Court after being found guilty of manslaughter.
Detective Inspector Claire Lamerton said: “Daniel suffered a violent, unprovoked attack from Steven Chappell. Daniel didn’t represent any threat, and nothing happened that night that justified what Steven Chappell did to Daniel.
“Rather than walking away Steven Chappell’s anger resulted in the assault on Daniel being excessive, unnecessary, and completely reckless.
“This case shows what devastating consequences attacks of this nature can have. I would encourage others to think about how easily a decision can affect the rest of your life and potentially end someone else’s.
“Our thoughts remain with Daniel’s family and friends.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.