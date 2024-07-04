This video More videos

Watch as Rahman, carrying their young son, leaves the apartment block wheeling the suitcase containing Suma’s body, before throwing her into the river.

Harrowing CCTV shows the moment a man threw a suitcase containing his wife’s body into the River Thames after murdering her. Aminan Rahman, 46, of Bridgewater in Somerset was found guilty of the murder of Suma Begum, 24, on July 3 2024.

When detectives accessed video call footage saved by a man who is thought to have been in a relationship with Suma, it showed Rahman threatening to kill his wife and putting his hands around her throat. The man says he heard “screaming sounds” before Rahman rang him back and told him he had killed his wife. The man also says he saw Suma’s unconscious body on the floor.

Suma Begum. | Met Police

Rahman put Suma’s body into a suitcase and is seen on CCTV wheeling the suitcase out of their apartment building while carrying their young son. Later footage shows him throwing the suitcase, with his wife’s body in, over a barrier into the river.

Police were called the next day after Suma’s friends and family members became concerned for her welfare. Rahman was arrested May 2 2023 and said he did not know where she was or what had happened to her. He was charged with murder on May 4 2023.

Suma's body was found in the suitcase on May 10 2023 by a member of the public on a river bank in Thamesmead.