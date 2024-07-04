This video More videos

Watch as an officer runs up the road, spraying three fires within a short distance of each other.

Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment police run to extinguish multiple fires on a city street.

In the video posted to X by Westminster Police, an officer is seen running up the road and putting out three fires, with another fire being extinguished by the officer’s colleagues. The officer can be heard shouting: “There’s another one up there… Control, have we got LFB [London Fire Brigade] coming? There’s a tree on fire. I’ve extinguished three”.

The fires burned dangerously close to closed shops and restaurants. The police say the officers used anything they could find in the back of their police car to extinguish the fires, before handing the scene over to the London Fire Brigade.