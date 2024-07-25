This video More videos

Inspiring video takes a look inside a stunning summerhouse office which was made entirely out of recycled materials - including insulation saved from a skip.

A couple have designed and built an impressive outhouse on the cheap - by using materials they found in skips and through free-ads. Graham Anderson, 35, and his wife, Rachel, 34 - who are both architects - set about designing and transforming an unused patch of land at the bottom of their garden into a vibrant garden room - to use as a workspace (click to play video above).

Next to the office, Graham and Sarah have built a shaded patio area with a bench for social functions. | Graham Anderson / SWNS

Shortlisted for Cuprinol Shed Of The Year 2024

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham, alongside his father-in-law, also called Graham, they spent a year constructing and building their new hub - which has been shortlisted for the Cuprinol Shed Of The Year 2024. To be as economical as possible, they made an effort to source their materials from free online ads. They found the insulation for the roof in a skip using Gumtree, the front window they got from an unwanted window re-seller, and the timber was reclaimed with help from the Southampton Wood Recycling Project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building on a budget

Their frugal decision making meant they were able to build their summer cabin for just £12k in total - £23k less than the £35k Graham estimates the build would have cost them had they got someone to do it for them. Graham said he entered the Cuprinol Shed of the Year 2024 competition for a "bit of fun" but says it's a "nice feeling" to be shortlisted in the 'Cabin/Summerhouse' category.

Eco-friendly materials

Graham, an architectural technologist, from Eastleigh, Hampshire, said: “It was quite arduous - spending a lot of time collecting stuff, keeping an eye out for the right types of insulation, working with unknown quantities and we just managed to make it work without much wastage really. It's a low energy building as there are lots of layers of membranes which are all taped up and super well-insulated so it's relatively warm in the winter.”