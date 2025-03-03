UK's largest airport restaurant opens at London Luton Airport

Sanfords, a brand new American-style dining concept, has opened its doors at London Luton Airport (LLA).

With 480 covers in a 12,810 sq ft site, Sanfords is the largest restaurant within a UK airport and the largest concession to be opened by TRGC, one of the UK’s largest travel hub hospitality operators.

Set over two floors, Sanfords offers passengers a unique dining experience with a range of American classics in a spacious and dynamic setting in LLA’s departures lounge.

The ground floor is occupied by the American Diner concept, delivering a family friendly experience for those travelling through the airport, with a menu that delivers guests American classics, and American twists on British classics. Breakfast highlights include cinnamon swirl pancakes and an American spin on a classic fry up, with the afternoon menu featuring heavy hitters such as the Sanfords loaded dog, a cheeseburger pizza and Philly cheesesteak po’ boy.

The mezzanine Loft Bar is a more drinks focused space where customers can entertain themselves on the shuffleboard table ahead of their flight. Alongside an impressive range of drink options from the impressive bar, guests can choose from a menu of handheld food to enjoy while they wait. The morning menu will include favourites such as sausage and bacon breakfast muffins and breakfast burritos; while the afternoon menu brings options such as buttermilk fried chicken, loaded potato skins and a crispy CLB sandwich.

With a relationship spanning two decades, LLA and TRGC worked closely to design and develop the perfect brand for the space, on their third and biggest joint project to date.

Jonathan Rayner, Chief Commercial Officer of London Luton Airport, said: “Even in the context of so many other exciting shop and restaurant openings seen at London Luton Airport over the past 12 months, to open the doors to a landmark establishment of this size and scale underlines the scale of ambition of the airport. As the largest restaurant in any UK airport, Sanfords truly delivers the wow factor, providing passengers with a wonderful space to dine, relax and unwind, along with a mouthwatering menu to ensure their travels get off to the perfect start. Sanfords is a truly exciting addition to the LLA departure lounge that cements our focus on offering even greater choice and delivering a simple and friendly passenger experience.”

Jon Knight, CEO of TRGC, said: “The launch of Sanfords is an important milestone for TRGC and we are delighted to be welcoming passengers to this special location. To be opening not only our biggest site ever, but the biggest of its kind the UK, is a proud moment for us and testament to the hard work and ambition of the team.

“Our long-standing partnership with LLA has been instrumental in bringing this vision to life and we look forward to continuing this journey with an exciting pipeline of new openings set for 2025.”

The opening of Sanfords follows LLA being voted as the standout European airport for food and beverage choice at the 2024 Airport Food & Beverage (FAB) Awards, recognising LLA for significant investment, ambition, quality, service, transformation and performance across an extensive range of dining options. The FAB Awards highlight overall excellence and standout food and beverage offerings worldwide, including service standards and commercial success.