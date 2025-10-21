Yellow card so costly for Ampthill as they are sunk at Worcester Warriors

Ampthill were made to pay for ill discipline as they lost 56-28 at Sixways against Worcester Warriors on Friday.

Head coach Dave Ward said “We went well in the first half and if we had taken our chances we could have made more of a game of it, but our discipline let us down and if you allow the Warriors to get on top of you they can score very quickly.

“A number of positives came from the game and we now have an extra days rest before the first competitive Battle of Bedfordshire at Dillingham Park on next Saturday.”

The Mob were looking to build on wins against Cambridge and Pirates and anear sell out crowd inspired both team to play some scintillating rugby, exchanging seven tries in an explosive first half.

Ampthill head coach Dave Ward.

The home side struck first with a well worked lineout catch and drive after a penalty was awarded but Ampthill levelled on 15 minutes, a line out providing the platform for Oscar Wilson.

Moments later Seva Kava found Wilson in support to race home for his brace, Grimoldby converting.

Warriors levelled before lock Totoa Aavaa made it 21-14 with 28 minutes played.

But then a yellow card for the impressive Kennedy Sylvester saw Warriors use the man advantage to score two quick tries before half-time and three quick tries in the opening 10 minutes after the breal which took the game away from Ampthill.

The Mob did secure a bonus point midway through the second half through Mason Cullen.

Another yellow card for Vice-Captain Charles Rylands saw Worcester complete the scoring on 80 minutes.