Loanee Joel Matavesi to join Bedford Blues on a permanent deal from Northampton Saints​​​​​​​

Joel Matavesi has agreed terms to join Bedford Blues on a permanent basis for the new season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The powerhouse, who has made 22 appearances for Blues on loan from Northampton Saints, will add a great deal of versatility to the backline.

While predominantly seen in the centre, the 28-year-old will now also provide competition at fly-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve played a fair few games at Bedford now so it was an easy decision to make in terms of joining the club permanently,” he said.

Northampton Saints loanee Joel Matavesi to join Bedford full-time.

“It made coming back in for training much easier with the fact I know most of the lads and there was a fair bit of banter thrown around.

“I want to continue adding things to this team, one which I absolutely love coming to play for.”

Matavesi came through Exeter Chiefs’ Academy system while playing for his hometown club, Camborne, and the English-qualified centre also spent some time with Welsh outfit Ospreys before returning to Cornwall to represent Redruth in National Two South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His breakthrough came at Premiership level in 2017 when he made the switch to Newcastle Falcons, making five first-team appearances for the Kingston Park side, scoring one try on his league debut against Sale Sharks in 2021.

After a successful trial period at Northampton and spell at Goldington Road, Matavesi penned a short-term contract with the men in Black, Green and Gold where he has spent the last 18 months.

Director of rugby Mike Rayer added: “We’re really pleased to secure Joel, particularly with his experience at 10. He’s a great character to have on and off the field who will bring a great skillset, both in terms of giving us gain line and the ability to move the ball.”

“Huge thanks to Epic Intent for making this signing possible as they become his player sponsors this coming season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rayer’s men begin their home exploits in pre-season action by hosting Blackheath (Friday, 23rd August) and Saracens (Friday, 6th September) with league action getting underway with the visit of Caldy on the Championship’s Opening Weekend (Saturday, 21st September) in Blues' annual family fun day.