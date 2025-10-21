Late show sees Bedford Blues chalk up first win of season ahead of derby day against Ampthill

Bedford Blues produced their first win of the new Champ Rugby season as they snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a late 38-30 bonus-point victory over Hartpury University ahead of this weekend's big local derby at Ampthill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors were the better side for much of the contest, but somehow came away from Goldington Road empty handed.

Bedford forwards coach, Cameron Boon admitted: “Hartpury were really good and did a lot of things right. We let them in too often, but showed great resolve. Winning is a habit so it’s good to get one, and hopefully it kicks us on for the next few weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedford had fly-half Tom Price sin-binned after just 18 seconds for a head-on-head collision, and Hartpury capitalised through scores from Cai Gealy and Rhys Price.

First win of the season for Bedford Blues ahead of big derby day at Ampthill.

Discipline was a problem for both sides at times and when Hartpury’s influential back row forward Harry Short was sent to the naughty step for taking out the man off the ball, the numbers game again counted.

An intercept try from Robbie Smith and Harry Bazalgette’s penalty restored Hartpury’s lead to 10 points at the break.

Bedford improved but were always behind on the scoreboard thanks to Bazalgette’s boot – tries from George Worth and Oisin Heffernan closing the gap to four points with eight minutes to go.

Staring down the barrel of a third successive defeat, Mike Rayer’s men found a new gear in the final moments as Joey Conway put Bedford in front with six to play before Dean Adamson had the last say.