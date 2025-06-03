Ice cool Will Maisey wins the day for Bedford Blues with last gasp kick at Caldy

Bedford Blues survived 20 minutes with 14 men as they won 29-26 at a windy Caldy on Saturday to end the season with a seventh successive bonus point victory and second place in the RFU Championship table.

Mike Rayer’s men held a 14-point lead at the break but were in danger of falling apart at the seams after the break, with Dean Adamson’s first ever red card and some poor decision-making pulling the home side level with a couple of minutes to play.

But Blues' scrum, which has been one of their best weapons this season, earned a penalty with the clock in the red and Will Maisey stepped up with nerves of steel to slot the points with a huge hurling wind causing problems to sneak the win.

Assistant coach Jim Henry said: “We got there in the end, fair play to the boys because we really had to fight hard with the wind in the second half.

“We were down to 14 men but found a way to get over the line.

“A few words were said in the changing room at half-time and the boys responded.

“We had a good year last year and I was thinking about what the difference has been to take us to the next level, and it’s been that whole club effort. We’ve worked really hard and got what we deserved.”

Bedford struck first through a Jamie Jack pick and go, but were then punished for being lazy in defence as Caldy overturned the deficit through scores by Will Robinson and Callum Wilkinson.

As is often the case, Blues just needed to ignite the fuse and they were off with some more silky footwork from Louis James giving the full-back his sixth in three games, as well as setting up James Lennon and Luke Frost.

It was a completely different tale after the break as Bedford had to find their defensive grit and withstand wave after wave of pressure.

Caldy eventually made inroads following Adamson’s dismissal, the first yellow for a dump tackle which was upgraded for backchat, and Wilkinson and Robinson both got their second.

It looked like only one winner, but Bedford somehow found a way and Maisey’s composure under pressure proved crucial at the death.

The Championship’s leading marksman for 24/25, Maisey said: “We’ve gone through this season doing things the hard way.

“Thankfully the kick went through at the end, but the forwards set the platform and fair play to them.”

Paul Turner’s last game as Ampthill head coach ended in a 29-19 home defeat to Doncaster Knights which confirmed that The Mob finished eighth.

Ampthill director of rugby Mark Lavery said: “We fronted up first half, I thought we were going well and with a little more accuracy maybe we would have got more before half-time.

“In the second half we ran out of gas in the opening 15 minutes and we’ve given the game up, but the best side won on the day - no complaints.

“A big part of the squad are staying together next year, and we’ve got some exceptional signings coming in.

“It’s a bit of a change and a reset so we’re really excited about next year, but this year we’re disappointed.”

On the departing Turner, he added: “There is only one word to describe Paul Turner, he’s a legend.

“When he got hold of us we were bouncing around Level 5 (National League 3 Midlands).

“Let’s be clear, for a town the size of Ampthill, with the resources that we have to recruit players, it’s one of sport's absolute great stories, and one of this sport's absolute unique stories.”