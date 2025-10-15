Goldington Road set to turn pink for Bedford Blues' Ladies Day

Goldington Road will turn pink this Saturday as Ladies Day festivities return when Bedford Blues host Hartpury University in Champ Rugby action (gates noon, KO 3pm).

A special £15 ground entry ticket is available to all ladies for Saturday’s game when purchased online while the £5 online discount remains for all other adults.

After a tough start to the new season, Blues will be desperate to get back to winning ways on home soil, looking to also defend the proud unbeaten Ladies Day record they have built over close to two decades.

Hartpury come to Goldington Road in top form having accumulated maximum points so far with wins over Cornish Pirates and Worcester Warriors.

Dean Adamson - early contender for Try of the Season in defeat by Coventry.

For the third year in succession, Blues will be raising money for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice based in Moggerhanger.

Last weekend Blues put in a much improved performance, but it still wasn’t enough on the scoreboard as they fell to a 35-30 defeat at old rivals, Coventry.

It was definitely a case of what could have been as Mike Rayer’s men had the game in their grasp for large periods of it, but were ultimately made to pay for too many mistakes and errors as Coventry kept the scoreboard ticking.

Not being able to capitalise when Coventry were reduced to 14 men for 20 minutes due to Sam Maunder’s red card, was a big opportunity missed in the course of the contest.

Dean Adamson put in an early contender for Try of the Season - his 154th for the club – while Rory Ward, Nicholas Finch and Oisin Heffernan also crossed.

Neighbours Ampthill secured back to back bonus point wins to start the Champ Rugby season, defeating Cornish Pirates 26-21 in a tight, physical affair on The Olney Field on Saturday.

After winning his first Champ Rugby home match as Ampthill head coach Dave Ward said: “I’m really happy with the performance.

“It was a massively physical game which we knew it would be.

“I was really pleased with our individual effort because we knew how hard it would be and defensive effort wins games of rugby, and our ability to get off the deck was impressive. It’s a game that Ampthill had never won in terms of beating Cornish Pirates at home and I think that’s a massive step forward.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​