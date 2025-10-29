Derby day demolition job as Bedford Blues cruise home at Ampthill

Bedford Blues produced a sensational derby day demolition job as they romped to a 66-12 victory at neighbours Ampthill on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A much closer, nailbiting clash was expected, but Blues cruised to a sixth derby win in a row with a sparkling bonus point victory that launched them into the early play-off places.

Blues director of rugby Mike Rayer: “It feels quite surreal - I didn’t expect that when I woke up this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was a great variety to our game and we benefited from that.”

James Lennon - among Blues' try scorers on derby day.

After his side’s first home Champ Rugby defeat of the season, Ampthill head coach Dave Ward said: “We didn’t turn up today.

“I kind of had a bad feeling in the warm up as there wasn’t the spring in the step I’d usually like on a derby day. Unfortunately for us we gave them every opportunity Bedford took it.”

Three tries saw Bedford 19-0 ahead after just 16 minutes and they never looked back, leading 31-0 at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Adamson's remarkable start to the season continued with two on the day, for five in four to start the season, while his fellow winger Ryan Hutler also joined him in the brace column.

And there were additional scores from Will Maisey, James Lennon, Lucas Titherington, James Fish, Oisin Heffernan and Archie Benson - the highest points accumulated in history for a Blues v Ampthill fixture.

Even though the game was long gone, Ampthill scored two quickfire consolation tries to finally get on the scoreboard and trail 52-12 after 73 minutes.

After applying some sustained pressure near the Bedford try line, Kennedy Sylvester managed to push his way over the try line in the 68th minute, and Brandon Jackson sped away on the right hand side to score the Mob’s second try in the 72nd minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the visitors were ruthless in the closing stages of the match, adding three more converted tries to rubberstamp an emphatic victory.

Blues now prepare to welcome Doncaster under the lights on Friday night.

Ampthill have signed Tongan international Justin Mataele for the remainder of the Champ Rugby season.